National Boxing C'ships postponed by four days amid pollution spike

The 9th Elite Men’s and Women’s National Boxing Championship has been pushed back by four days due to pollution-control measures currently enforced by the government, which have resulted in scheduling adjustments for nearby events.

Originally planned from 31 December 2025 to 6 January 2026 at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the championship will now take place from 4 to 10 January 2026. The venue and all operational arrangements remain unchanged.

Officials said the revision was necessary because pollution-related restrictions, active until 31 December, limit certain activities and large gatherings in and around the national capital. Although the boxing championship is being held in Uttar Pradesh, organisers opted for a revised start date to avoid logistical complications during the period when restrictions are in effect.

The Boxing Federation confirmed that accommodation, competition facilities and technical operations will proceed as initially planned, with only the dates altered. Teams and participating units have been advised to realign travel and preparation schedules.

The rescheduling comes at a time when Delhi’s air quality has repeatedly entered the “very poor” and “severe” categories through December, leading to precautionary measures across the region. Authorities expect improvements in early January, allowing the championship to be conducted without further disruption.