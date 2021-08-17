Swimming at Paralympics — Rules, Schedule, Indian Contingent, and All you need to know

The swimming events are classified into three different sections based on specific disabilities of para-swimmers



From being virtually paralysed and having undergone 19 major surgeries to have made it to the Paralympics @Paralympics @Para_swimming . Hoping to inspire more people @ianuragthakur @anandmahindra @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @sportshonours @kheloindia @GoSportsVoices pic.twitter.com/WwCVTLjyda

S1- S10 is for all athletes who have physical impairments

S11-S13 is for athletes who have visual impairments

S 14 is a category meant solely for athletes with intellectual disabilities and impairments.

The detailed division is as follows-

S1- Swimmers who have lost muscular power and who use wheelchairs

S2- Swimmers who are dependent on their upper body/arms to propel them through water and have limited use of legs and hands

S3- Swimmers who have amputations on their limbs, have physical coordination problems and only use their arms to swim

S4-Swimmers who have three amputated limbs or who cannot use their legs to swim but have sensation in their upper body

S5-Swimmers with paraplegia, hemiplegia or who have dwarfism/short height

S6-Swimmers with short height, amputations on certain limbs or physical coordination problems.

S7- Swimmers with full control of their arms but have amputations/paralysis on one side of their body with differing functions of the leg.

S8-Swimmers with a single amputation with problems in movement in the lower half of the body such has the knee and ankle joints

S9- Swimmers with join movement problems on one or both legs

S10-Swimmers with other physical impairments considered minor such as loss of one hand or leg

S11- Swimmers with serious visual impairments(severe to complete blindness) and who require the use of blackened goggles to compete. They are guided by tappers throughout the race.

S12- Swimmers with moderate visual impairments and can opt to use a tapper to guide them. Their sight is restricted to a close proximity of 5 degrees.

S13- Swimmers with relatively minor visual impairment who can also opt to use a tapper.

S14- Swimmers with intellectual impairment.