Para Sports
Swimming at Paralympics — Rules, Schedule, Indian Contingent, and All you need to know
Here are all the rules and details you need to know about swimming at the Tokyo Paralympics.
The swimming events are classified into three different sections based on specific disabilities of para-swimmers
S1- S10 is for all athletes who have physical impairments
S11-S13 is for athletes who have visual impairments
S 14 is a category meant solely for athletes with intellectual disabilities and impairments.
The detailed division is as follows-
S1- Swimmers who have lost muscular power and who use wheelchairs
S2- Swimmers who are dependent on their upper body/arms to propel them through water and have limited use of legs and hands
S3- Swimmers who have amputations on their limbs, have physical coordination problems and only use their arms to swim
S4-Swimmers who have three amputated limbs or who cannot use their legs to swim but have sensation in their upper body
S5-Swimmers with paraplegia, hemiplegia or who have dwarfism/short height
S6-Swimmers with short height, amputations on certain limbs or physical coordination problems.
S7- Swimmers with full control of their arms but have amputations/paralysis on one side of their body with differing functions of the leg.
S8-Swimmers with a single amputation with problems in movement in the lower half of the body such has the knee and ankle joints
S9- Swimmers with join movement problems on one or both legs
S10-Swimmers with other physical impairments considered minor such as loss of one hand or leg
S11- Swimmers with serious visual impairments(severe to complete blindness) and who require the use of blackened goggles to compete. They are guided by tappers throughout the race.
S12- Swimmers with moderate visual impairments and can opt to use a tapper to guide them. Their sight is restricted to a close proximity of 5 degrees.
S13- Swimmers with relatively minor visual impairment who can also opt to use a tapper.
S14- Swimmers with intellectual impairment.