Tokyo Olympics: Titmus, Ledecky through to the final.

Ariarne Titmus and Kathleen Ledecky continued to show their dominance in a swimming pool as they qualify for the final as the first and third fastest in the semifinals respectively. Medal favourites in the Men's 200m Butterfly event - Chad le Clos and Kristof Milak put on a show to qualify for final as Semifinal winners. Japan's Daiya Seto fails to make it to the final. In the Women's 200m Individual Medley, World Record and Olympic Record holder Katina Hosszu finished fifth in the first semi-final and qualified for the final. USA's Kate Douglass fastest as Ohashi, Wood, and Walsh all qualify after posting impressive times.





Here's a look at what happened in the morning session today:

Event 1: Women's 200m Freestyle

The top 8 swimmers qualify for the final

Australia's Ariarne Titmus qualified for the finals as the fastest swimmers across the heats, 0.52 faster than arch-rival Kathleen Ledecky. Italy's Federica Pellegrini also managed to qualify for the final after posting a time of 1:56.44.

Here's a look at the lineup for the final:

1. Ariarne Titmus (AUS): 1:54.82

2. SB Haughey (HKG): 1:55.16

3. Kathleen Ledecky (USA): 1:55.34

4. Junxuan Yang (CHN): 1:55.98

5. Barbora Seemanova (CZE): 1:56.14

6. Penny Oleksiak (CAN): 1:56.39

7. Federica Pellegrini (ITA): 1:56.44

8. Madison Wilson (AUS): 1:56.58





Event 2: Men's 200m Butterfly

The top 8 swimmers qualify for the final

Hungary's Kristof Milak qualified for the final as the fastest swimmer of the lot. World-beater Chad le Clos posted a time of 1:55.06 to qualify as the third fastest, 2.84 slower than Milak. Daiya Seto failed to qualify for the final after finishing as the twelfth fastest in the semifinals.

A look at the lineup for the final:

1. Kristof Milak (HUNG): 1:52.22

2. Leonardo de Deus (BRA): 1:54.97

3. Chad le Clos (RSA): 1:55.06

4. Federico Burdisso (ITA): 1:55.11

5. Tamas Kenderesi (HUN): 1:55.17

6. Gunnar Bentz (USA): 1:55.28

7. Krysztof Chmielewski (POL): 1:55.29

8. Tomoru Honda (JPN): 1:55.31





Event 3: Women's 200m Individual Medley

The top 8 swimmers qualify for the final

Reigning Olympic Gold medallist Katinka Hosszu posted the seventh fastest time to qualify for the final. USA's Kate Douglass continued to impress. The dark-horse of the event, Great Britain's Abbie Wood posted a time of 2:09.56 to qualify for the final as the second fastest swimmer in the semis.

1. Kate Douglass (USA): 2:09.21

2. Abbie Wood (GBR): 2:09.56

3. Alex Walsh (USA): 2:09.57

4. Yiting Yu (CHN): 2:09.72

5.Yui Ohasi (JPN): 2:09.79

6. Sydney Pickrem (CAN): 2:09.94

7. Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 2:10.59

8. Alicia Wilson (GBR): 2:10.65