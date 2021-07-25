Swimming
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming LIVE Day 2, July 25 - Medley and Freestyle Finals - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog
The first gold medals are on offer in Individual Medleys and Freestyle events. Will USA re-assert their dominance?
Welcome to Day 2 of swimming at Tokyo Olympics!
There are 4 finals today in the following order -
1. Men's 400m Individual Medley
2. Men's 400m Freestyle
3. Women's 400m Individual Medley
4. Women's 4x100 Freestyle Relay
One of the favourites to win the men's 400m individual medley, Daiya Seto shockingly failed to qualify, leaving the field a little more open. In the 400m freestyle as well, there will be a new champion crowned due to the absence of Sun Yang and Mack Horton.
Meanwhile, in the women's individual medley, all eyes will be on Emma Weyant while the Freestyle relay will see if any team can come close to giving Australia a fight.
Apart from this, Adam Peaty will once again be in action in the 100m breaststroke semifinals. The other semifinals of the morning session is the women's 100m butterfly where Sarah Sjoestroem is trying to rediscover her touch and defend her title.
So, stay tuned for all the live updates.
Live Updates
- 25 July 2021 2:14 AM GMT
Hafnaoui is the first!
STAT - Oussama Mellouli is the only other gold medallist in swimming for Tunisia.
Hafnaoui becomes the first swimmer from the country to win gold in 400m Freestyle.
- 25 July 2021 2:03 AM GMT
HAFNAOUI!!
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui blows away all odds to win the 400m Freestyle gold!
Stunning swim from the 18-year old.
- 25 July 2021 1:51 AM GMT
Sarah Sjoestroem in the final
The defending champion finishes 2nd in the semifinal and will defend her crown in the 100m butterfly final tomorrow.
- 25 July 2021 1:47 AM GMT
Surprise! Wattel wins first 100m fly semifinal
France's Marie Wattel finishes first ahead of favourites Tori Huske and Emma McKeon in 56.16s.
- 25 July 2021 1:40 AM GMT
Kalisz strikes gold!
USA's Chase Kalisz finally wins the gold with a stunning swim in 4:09.42.
Litherland wins silver while Heats leader Brendon Smith takes bronze.
- 25 July 2021 1:27 AM GMT
Who will take the Men's Medley crown?
After Seto's exit, Aussie swimmer Brendon Smith is now the favourite to win the gold. He is known to always eat the same meal and snacks before every race. However, this is the Olympics final, will his routine help?
However, USA's Kalisz won the silver at Rio Olympics and will have the experience to go one better. Can his training with the legendary Michael Phelps rub off?