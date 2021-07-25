Tokyo Olympics: Swimming LIVE Day 2, July 25 - Medley and Freestyle Finals - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog

Welcome to Day 2 of swimming at Tokyo Olympics!

There are 4 finals today in the following order -

1. Men's 400m Individual Medley

2. Men's 400m Freestyle

3. Women's 400m Individual Medley

4. Women's 4x100 Freestyle Relay

One of the favourites to win the men's 400m individual medley, Daiya Seto shockingly failed to qualify, leaving the field a little more open. In the 400m freestyle as well, there will be a new champion crowned due to the absence of Sun Yang and Mack Horton.

Meanwhile, in the women's individual medley, all eyes will be on Emma Weyant while the Freestyle relay will see if any team can come close to giving Australia a fight.

Apart from this, Adam Peaty will once again be in action in the 100m breaststroke semifinals. The other semifinals of the morning session is the women's 100m butterfly where Sarah Sjoestroem is trying to rediscover her touch and defend her title.

So, stay tuned for all the live updates.