Swimming

Tokyo Olympics: Swimming LIVE Day 3, July 26 - Titmus, Ledecky, McKeon, and Peaty in action - Updates, Score, Results, Blog

All the latest happenings from the Tokyo Aquatics Centre as Great Britain's Adam Peaty aims for greatness.

Emma McKeon and Adam Peaty
X

Emma McKeon and Adam Peaty will be looking to add to their collection of Olympic medals today

By

Anirudh Soman

Updated: 2021-07-26T08:33:54+05:30

Welcome to Day 3 : Morning Session of Swimming at the Tokyo Olympics!

The Tokyo Aquatics Centre will be witnessing 8 events in total out of which 4 are medal events.

Adam Peaty will be in the Olympic-sized pool yet again challenging for the Gold medal. Emma McKeon will be looking to capitalise on her medal winning performances from yesterday and Ariarne Titmus will be looking to get one better over her arch-rival from the USA - Katie Ledecky.


The events are as follow:

1. Women's 100m Butterfly Final

2. Men's 200m Freestyle Semifinals

3. Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

4. Men's 100m Breaststroke Final

5. Women's 400m Freestyle Final

6. Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals

7. Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinals

8. Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final


Stay tuned with us for all the updates!

