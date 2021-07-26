Swimming
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming LIVE Day 3, July 26 - Titmus, Ledecky, McKeon, and Peaty in action - Updates, Score, Results, Blog
All the latest happenings from the Tokyo Aquatics Centre as Great Britain's Adam Peaty aims for greatness.
Welcome to Day 3 : Morning Session of Swimming at the Tokyo Olympics!
The Tokyo Aquatics Centre will be witnessing 8 events in total out of which 4 are medal events.
Adam Peaty will be in the Olympic-sized pool yet again challenging for the Gold medal. Emma McKeon will be looking to capitalise on her medal winning performances from yesterday and Ariarne Titmus will be looking to get one better over her arch-rival from the USA - Katie Ledecky.
The events are as follow:
1. Women's 100m Butterfly Final
2. Men's 200m Freestyle Semifinals
3. Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals
4. Men's 100m Breaststroke Final
5. Women's 400m Freestyle Final
6. Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals
7. Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinals
8. Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
Live Updates
- 26 July 2021 3:03 AM GMT
Women's 100m Backstroke | Semifinal 2
World Record holder - McKeown vs World Champion - Masse is underway!
- 26 July 2021 3:00 AM GMT
Women's 100m Backstroke | Semifinal 1
OLYMPIC RECORD ALERT!
Regan Smith smashed the OR. 57.86!
Rhyan White second.
Great Britain's Dawson third.
- 26 July 2021 2:58 AM GMT
Women's 100m Backstroke | Semifinal 1
Regan Smith third at the 50m mark.
Dawson first.
- 26 July 2021 2:43 AM GMT
Men's 100m Backstroke | Semifinal 2
The duo from the ROC finish 1-2.
Kolesnikov wins. 52.29.
Ryulov second.
China's Jiayu Xu third.
- 26 July 2021 2:36 AM GMT
Men's 100m Backstroke | Semifinal 1
An easy win for the American Ryan Murphy. Comes home in 52.24.
- 26 July 2021 2:29 AM GMT
Women's 400m Freestyle | FINAL
What a brilliant race!
Ariarne Titmus wins GOLD! 3:56.59 sets a new Oceania Record.
Katie Ledecky wins silver. Behind the Australian by 0.67.
Bronze for Bingjie Li.
- 26 July 2021 2:27 AM GMT
Women's 400m Freestyle | FINAL
Titmus in the lead now!
- 26 July 2021 2:26 AM GMT
Women's 400m Freestyle | FINAL
Ledecky leads and looking comfortable on the 300m mark.
- 26 July 2021 2:25 AM GMT
Women's 400m Freestyle | FINAL
Titmus and Ledecky breaking away.
The battle is on for bronze.