Tokyo Olympics Swimming LIVE Day 4, July 27 - Masse-Smith-Keown clash for gold - Update, Scores, Live Blog
The titanic clash between Masse, Smith and Keown headlines the gold medal races of the morning session.
Welcome to the live coverage of swimming on Day 4 at the Tokyo Olympics.
The highly-anticipated monster clash in the women's 100m backstroke final between Canada's Kylie Masse. USA's Regan Smith and Australia's Kaylee McKeown is the headliner. In the other women's final, the 100m breaststroke, South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker looks set to dethrone defending champion and world record holder Lilly King.
Among the men's finals, Ryan Murphy is on a mission to defend his 2016 Rio Olympics crown in the 200m freestyle final. Also, the Titmus-Ledecky rivalry will continue in the women's 200m freestyle semifinals.
Here is the full list of events in the morning session -
1. Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals
2. Men's 200m Freestyle Final
3. Women's 100m Backstroke Final
4. Men's 100m Backstroke Final
5. Women's 100m Breaststroke Final
6. Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals
7. Women's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals
So, stay tuned for all the live updates right here.
Live Updates
- 27 July 2021 1:54 AM GMT
Women's 100m Backstroke | FINAL
Here we go, this is gonna be one hell of a final and it's very tense right now.
- 27 July 2021 1:53 AM GMT
Men's 200m Freestyle | FINAL
It looked like Duncan Scott had edged ahead of Tom Dean but as the commentator said what we see up above isn't the same under the water.
Nevertheless, it's a historic day for Great Britain.
- 27 July 2021 1:50 AM GMT
Men's 200m Freestyle | FINAL
And it is a 1-2 finish for Great Britain with Tom Dean winning the gold and Duncan Scott getting the silver medal.
Fernando Scheffer from Brazil wins the bronze.
- 27 July 2021 1:47 AM GMT
Men's 200m Freestyle | FINAL
Can the 16-year-old David Popovici pull off an upset from Lane 1?
- 27 July 2021 1:43 AM GMT
Women's 200m Freestyle | Semifinal 2
Ledecky first.
Seemanova second.
Pellegrini, third, with a really impressive swim from Lane 8. Just a reminder, she currently holds the world record in the 200m Freestyle event.
- 27 July 2021 1:41 AM GMT
Women's 200m Freestyle | Semifinal 2
Ledecky, Seemanova, and Wilson at the 100m mark.
- 27 July 2021 1:39 AM GMT
Women's 200m Freestyle | Semifinal 2
Is it Summer time or will Ledecky show her class again?
- 27 July 2021 1:37 AM GMT
Women's 200m Freestyle | Semifinal 1
Ariarne Titmus shows her class and made a massive effort in the final 50 to win the first semifinal.
Siobhan Bernadette Haughey and Yang Junxuan come second and third respectively.
- 27 July 2021 1:35 AM GMT
Women's 200m Freestyle | Semifinal 1
Siobhan Bernadette Haughey has made a brilliant start and is leading at the 100m mark!
Yet another surprise on the cards?
- 27 July 2021 1:29 AM GMT
We are minutes away
All eight athletes are in the call room.