Tokyo Olympics Swimming LIVE Day 4, July 27 - Masse-Smith-Keown clash for gold - Update, Scores, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of swimming on Day 4 at the Tokyo Olympics.

The highly-anticipated monster clash in the women's 100m backstroke final between Canada's Kylie Masse. USA's Regan Smith and Australia's Kaylee McKeown is the headliner. In the other women's final, the 100m breaststroke, South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker looks set to dethrone defending champion and world record holder Lilly King.

Among the men's finals, Ryan Murphy is on a mission to defend his 2016 Rio Olympics crown in the 200m freestyle final. Also, the Titmus-Ledecky rivalry will continue in the women's 200m freestyle semifinals.

Here is the full list of events in the morning session -

1. Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals

2. Men's 200m Freestyle Final

3. Women's 100m Backstroke Final

4. Men's 100m Backstroke Final

5. Women's 100m Breaststroke Final

6. Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals

7. Women's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

So, stay tuned for all the live updates right here.