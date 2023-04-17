Swimming: Aryan Nehra books Asian Games, World Championship spots

19-year-old Indian swimmer Aryan Nehra booked an Asian Games 2023 spot in the Men's 800m and 1500m events after clocking 8:03:15 and 15:29:92 respectively at the TYR Pro Swim Series 2023 in Chicago. Moreover, Nehra also clinched the B-cut qualification for the upcoming World Championships set to be held in Japan in July 2023.

Not only did the Gujarat lad confirmed his Asian and Worlds spots, but he also created Personal Bests in Men's 400m Freestyle, 400m Individual Medley, 800m Freestyle, and 1500m Freestyle. He clocked 3:56:17 in 400m Freestyle and 4:28:50 in 400m Individual Medley.

Previously, his PBs were 8:09:68 (800m Freestyle), 15:38:00 (1500m Freestyle), 3:58:34 (400m Freestyle), and 4:35:36 (400m Individual Medley). The youngster showed immense improvement in the Chicago tournament and will be hoping to continue his fine form leading up to the World Championships, and then the Asian Games in China.