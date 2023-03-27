Swam from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves against waves, claims IPS officer Krishna

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Krishna Prakash has claimed he swam against the waves during a high tide from the Gateway of India in south Mumbai to the famous Elephanta Caves in the Arabian Sea, covering a distance of around 16km in nearly five-and-a-half hours.

Today I completed the daunting task of swimming from Gateway of India to Elephanta caves and became the first person in the world to do so. Contrary to the popular swimming route of Elephanta caves to Gateway of India whereas swimmers ride the waves of the the high tides towards… pic.twitter.com/8IIX4O5Xho — Krishna Prakash (@Krishnapips) March 26, 2023

The task was completed by the IPS officer, posted in Mumbai as Inspector General of Police in the VIP security department, on Sunday as an adventure sea swimming expedition.



"Today (Sunday) I completed the daunting task of swimming from Gateway of India to Elephanta caves and became the first person in the world to do so.

Contrary to the popular swimming route of Elephanta caves to Gateway of India whereas swimmers ride the waves of the the high tides towards gateway I decided to do it from the reverse side against the waves. I could swim a distance of 16.20 kms in 5 hrs 26 minutes," he claimed in a post on Twitter.

The expedition was dedicated to "Drowning Prevention Awareness" campaign, Prakash said. "Trust my adventure swimming will inspire young Indians to try their best to bag Olympic medal in 10k open water swimming," he said.

The IPS officer had earlier completed the gruelling Ironman and Ultraman triathlon competitions. When contacted on Monday, a source in the Maharashtra State Amateur Aquatic Association said there was no record of Prakash's feat with the Mumbai-based body.

"This was his (IPS officer's) solo effort. We can not comment further as we were not contacted before he embarked on the swimming expedition," said the source.