Srihari Nataraj bags hat-trick of records at World Swimming Championships

Star Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj continued his record-breaking spree on the FINA quick course World Championships on Monday, registering his third 'Finest Indian time' within the match.

The 20-year-old clocked 48.65s within the male's 100m freestyle occasion to raise Sajan Prakash's finest Indian efficiency. Nonetheless, the timing wasn't sufficient to take the Bengaluru swimmer to the semifinals as he completed thirty-eighth within the total heats and solely the highest 16 swimmers transfer ahead.

Nataraj, who competed on the Tokyo Olympics after turning into the second Indian swimmer after Prakash to breach the 'A' qualifying time for the Olympics, had lodged 'Finest Indian instances' within the 50m and 100m backstroke occasions a final week.

Delhi's Kushagra Rawat clocked 15:07.86s within the male's 1500m freestyle to complete twenty first within the total heats.

The timings clocked and information on this meet, which is being contested in a 25m swimming pool, is completely different from the extra conventional lengthy course ones.

A brief course meet is contested in 25-metre swimming pools, whereas the 50-metres swimming pools are referred to as lengthy programs.

In swimming, timing is taken into account a nationwide file when it has been achieved on the Nationwide Aquatic Championships.

Therefore, the timings clocked in different meets are referred to as the 'Finest Indian time'.