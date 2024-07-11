Paris-bound swimmer Srihari Nataraj hopes to meet his favourite Rafael Nadal

Delhi: Much like close finishes in swimming, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj also had a close finish in the race for Paris Olympics qualification as he qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics via the universality quota along with Dhinidhi Desinghu.

Going to his second Olympics, Srihari qualified for Paris after the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) opted for the universality quota as no Indian swimmer could achieve the Olympic Selection Time (B time) or receive a FINA invite.

The universality quota allows the NOCs and federations to send their highest-ranked athletes.

Nataraj, holding the top spot in the World Aquatics points table for male Indian swimmers with 849 points, will compete in the men's 100m backstroke event. This will be his second consecutive Olympic appearance, having made history in 2021 alongside Sajan Prakash as the first Indian swimmer to achieve the Olympic Qualification Timing (OQT) 'A' standard.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to take part in my second Olympics and glad to have been selected. It would have been even sweeter if I had achieved the 'A' qualifying time as targeted. But it is what it is," Srihari Nataraj told The Bridge over a phone call after his Paris Olympics qualification.

Srihari Nataraj ended the 2023 season on a high with a good performance at the Asian Games, where he was involved in three performances that bettered the national best timing.

He was also named 'the best male athlete' at the National Games Goa with a total of ten medals across different events.

Congratulations to swimmers Dhinidhi Desinghu & Srihari Nataraj for being selected to represent India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games under "Universality Quota" .. wishing them the very best. @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/dYeWYXMBd5 — @swimmingfederationofindia (@swimmingfedera1) June 26, 2024

"We have improved in relays at the Asian Games, and it is good that it has picked up this week. Our Asian Games performance was a big plus for us with improvement in seven national records," Srihari recalled.

In 2024, he put on a good show at the Asian Group Championships and won the silver medal in the 50m backstroke event at the 30th Mare Nostrum swimming tour.

Talking about his season and preparations for the Olympics, Srihari said, "I've had a very good season of training and a very consistent season of racing. Going into Paris, we're going to work on ensuring I'm at my best to compete and figure out a way to execute the race better."

While this is not the first time he is going to the Olympics, Srihari is excited to be part of the Indian contingent and hopes to meet his favorite tennis player and legend Rafael Nadal.

"My complete focus will be on the race and swimming, but apart from that, I am hoping to get a chance to meet Rafael Nadal," Srihari concluded.