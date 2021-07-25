Tokyo Olympics: Srihari Nataraj finishes 27th in backstroke heats, crashes out

Srihari Nataraj followed Maana Patel in failing to better their personal bests and crashes out of the 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 20-year old clocked 54.31s, 0.64s slower than his personal best (53.77s). He had set that National Record back in June to secure direct entry for the Tokyo Olympics, becoming just the second Indian to achieve that feat after Sajan Prakash.









The Karnataka lad started well, completing the first 50m in 26.18s but could not sustain the momentum in the second half of the race. He ended up 5th in Heat 3 and 27th overall. Only the top 16 swimmers qualify for the semifinals, thereby ruling out progress.



Srihari qualified only for a single event and his participation at Tokyo Olympics ends with this elimination.





