Singapore set to host World Aquatic Championships in 2025

World Aquatics, on Friday, announced that the 22nd World Aquatics Championships will be taking place in Singapore in 2025 from July 11 to August 3.



The decision has been taken following a meeting between World Aquatics Bureau and the Singapore 2025 Organising Committee.

The mega 24-day event will be taking place at the Singapore Sports Hub and Sentosa.

The event, considered the premier international aquatics competition, will feature 76 medal events across six aquatic sports: swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving.

Singapore Aquatics and Sport Singapore, a statutory board under the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth, will collaborate closely to host the championships.

Over 2,500 athletes representing the 210 member countries of World Aquatics are expected to participate.

🗓️Save the dates: 11 July to 3 August 🤩 24 action-packed days at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore 🇸🇬 #AQUASingapore2025



🏊‍♀️🏊‍♂️Over 2,500 athletes

🌍 210 national federations

📍 Singapore Sports Hub, including the National Stadium, Singapore Indoor Stadium, and OCBC… pic.twitter.com/BS4SndxpvG — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) June 7, 2024

Last year, 14 Indian athletes, including Asian Games participants Tanish George Matthew and Dhinidhi Desinghu, competed in the World Aquatics Championships held in Doha.



"Today marks a milestone for the highly anticipated World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025," said Husain Al-Musallam, the president of World Aquatics.

"We are thrilled to have Singapore host our premier event. Their proven track record, world-class facilities, and dedication to aquatic sports will create an unparalleled experience for our athletes," he added.

Singapore boasts a history of hosting major sporting events, including World Cups in five of the six aquatic disciplines the 2015 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships, and the Summer Youth Olympics 2010, which included swimming and diving competitions.

Mark Chay, president of Singapore Aquatics, stated, "With Singapore's rich tradition in aquatic sports, our community is thrilled to host the world's best athletes. We offer world-class facilities, a proven track record of hosting high-quality events, and a passion for aquatic sports."

The competition schedule and dates for both the World Aquatics Championships and the World Aquatics Masters Championships, also be held in Singapore in 2025, will be announced later.