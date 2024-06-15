Swimming
India wins three medals at Singapore National Swimming C'ships
Sajan Prakash and Kushagra Rawat secured gold medals in Men's 200m butterfly and 1500m freestyle events respectively.
It's curtains on the 19th Singapore National Swimming Championships, where India secured a total of three medals in the men's butterfly and freestyle events held at the OCBC Aquatics Centre in Singapore.
Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash won a gold medal in the Men's 200m Butterfly event, while his compatriot Kushagra Rawat secured gold and bronze medals in the Men’s 1500m and 800m freestyle events, respectively.
Sajan, the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the FINA “A” Olympic qualification time, showcased his class at the Singapore event as well. He finished the race with an impeccable time of 1:59.41, but it ended in a dead heat where he shared the gold medal with Thai swimmer Navaphat Wongcharoen, who also finished with a time of 1:59.41.
Despite being beaten by the Thai swimmer in the preliminary round, Sajan was able to match his performance in the final.
Kushagra followed in Sajan’s footsteps by winning India’s second gold medal in the Men’s 1500m with a time of 15:34.3. He faced tough competition from Ratthawit from Thailand, who came close and finished second with a time of 15:41.33.
Both swimmers were neck and neck in the laps covered in the pool, but eventually, the Indian emerged victorious and claimed the gold. Earlier, Kushagra had also won a bronze medal in the Men’s 800m freestyle.