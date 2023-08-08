Shoan Ganguly wins silver in 400m individual medley at Commonwealth Youth Games

Swimmer Shoan Ganguly won a silver medal in the 400m individual medley at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad early on Tuesday morning.



"Proud moment for Indian Swimming to raise the Indian flag at the youth commonwealth games," wrote the Swimming Federation of India on the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter.

Swimmer 🏊 and #KheloIndiaAthlete Shoan Ganguly wins 1️⃣st medal for 🇮🇳 at Youth Commonwealth Games 2023, Trinidad 🇹🇹 & Tobago 🤩💯



He won 🥈 silver in the 400M Individual Medley event, with a time of 4:25.47 which is also the Best Indian Time 🏊🏻‍♀️



Many congratulations, Champ!

Shoan from Bengaluru clocked a timing of 4:25.47s to finish second, with Grady Reece of Great Britain edging him with a timing of 4:25.16s to win the gold medal. Scotland's Davidson Evan settled for the bronze medal as he clocked 4:25.68s.



India so far won two medals. Apart from the silver medal in swimming, Anupriya Valliyot Sasi won a bronze medal in women's shot put with a throw of 15.62m. South Africa's Khunou Alicia Eli won the gold medal, while Australia's Beale Xylavene bagged the silver.

India is currently placed 12th on the medal tally, as Australia, England and Scotland have held the three top spots.