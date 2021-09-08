Sajan Prakash promoted as Assistant Commandant in Kerala Police

The two-time Indian Olympian swimmer, Sajan Prakash was promoted to the position of Assitant Commandant in the Kerala Police department on Tuesday. The 27-year-old has been employed with the Kerala Police as an inspector since 2016.

Sajan Prakash's promotion comes just a couple of months after he became the first-ever Indian swimmer to surpass the 'A' qualification mark and directly qualify for the Olympics.

Much like his promotion, Sajan Prakash was inducted into the Kerala Police department after he became the only male swimmer from the country to represent India at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.



Though Sajan Prakash did create history by earning automatic qualification to the Tokyo Olympics, he could not achieve anything extraordinary in the land of the rising sun. Competing in 100m and 200m Butterfly events, he failed to qualify for the final in either at the quadrennial event.