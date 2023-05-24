SAI suspends Assam coach after sexual harassment case

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has suspended swimming coach, Mrinal Basumatary, of Solal Goan centre in Assam after a sexual harassment FIR was filed against him by a few athletes last week.

"Acting on our zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment, SAI has taken cognisance of a case of sexual harassment at the SAI training centre in Assam's Solal Gaon and has suspended the coach in question with immediate basis," a statement from SAI read.

The incident came to light during a selection trial in Guwahati. The matter was then referred to an internal committee of the sports body's regional centre following which an investigation was started.

A majority of the victims are reported to be minor girls and a FIR was soon lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station.