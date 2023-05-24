Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Swimming

SAI suspends Assam coach after sexual harassment case

SAI has suspended swimming coach, Mrinal Basumatary, of Solal Goan centre in Assam after a sexual harassment FIR was filed against him by a few athletes last week.

SAI prepared to handle any Covid emergencies in Tokyo Olympics
X

Sports Authority of India (Source: Wikipedia)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 May 2023 6:16 AM GMT

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has suspended swimming coach, Mrinal Basumatary, of Solal Goan centre in Assam after a sexual harassment FIR was filed against him by a few athletes last week.

"Acting on our zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment, SAI has taken cognisance of a case of sexual harassment at the SAI training centre in Assam's Solal Gaon and has suspended the coach in question with immediate basis," a statement from SAI read.

The incident came to light during a selection trial in Guwahati. The matter was then referred to an internal committee of the sports body's regional centre following which an investigation was started.

A majority of the victims are reported to be minor girls and a FIR was soon lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station.

Sports Authority of IndiaSAIIndian SportsAssamSwimming
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X