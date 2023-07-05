Rujuta Khade breaks 20-year-old swimming national record

Rujuta Khade obliterated a 20-year-old national record at the swimming nationals in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Rujuta clocked 26.47s to win the gold in the 50m women's freestyle event, in the process shattering the earlier national record of 26.61s that stood in Shikha Tandon's name since 2003.

There was more joy in store for the Khade household. Rujuta's husband, 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade won the 50m men's freestyle -- the fastest race at the ongoing meet.

Rujuta Khade, wife of national record holder swimmer Virdhawal and Siddhant and Sameer, cousins of Olympian Sandeep Sejwal created ripples at #KIUG2021, showcasing how blood runs thicker than water.#KheloIndiaUniversityGames2021 https://t.co/lrM8HARPb6 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 29, 2022

The 22.82s time wasn't Virdhawal's best but the seasoned swimmer still managed to finish ahead of youngsters Mihir Ambre (22.96) and AS Anand (23.30) who clinched the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Meanwhile, it has been the 19-year-old Aryan Nehra who has been the most prolific swimmer at the ongoing meet. He scripted his third national record in as many days in 1500m freestyle on Tuesday. The 19-year-old had created new 400m and 800m freestyle national records earlier.

In swimming, timing is considered a national record when it has been achieved at the Nationals also known as the National Aquatic Championships. Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the 'Best Indian time'.