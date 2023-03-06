Swimming: India's Prabhat Koli becomes the youngest to complete Oceans Seven challenge

Indian open water swimmer Prabhat Koli has achieved the feat of being the youngest athlete in the world to complete the arduous Oceans Seven Challenge. He is 23.

The Mumbai lad achieved this feat by successfully completing his swim across the 28 km stretch of the Cook Straight in New Zealand with a timing of 8 hours and 41 minutes.

The Oceans Seven includes a swim across the English Channel between England and France, the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland, the Straits of Gibraltar between Spain and Morocco, the Catalina Channel between Santa Catalina Island and California, the Molokai Channel between Molokai and Oahu, Hawaii, the Tsugaru Strait between Honshu and Hokkaido, Japan, and the Cook Strait between North and South Islands of New Zealand.

A Tenzing Norgay Awardee from 2018, Prabhat Koli had tried to swim the Cook Straight back in early 2020 before the pandemic but could not finish it due to bad weather. He had then missed the finish line by a mere 5-6 kms.







