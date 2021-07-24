Swimming
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming LIVE Day 1, July 24 - Seto, Peaty & Huske in action - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog
Get all the latest updates from today's men's and women's swimming events with the likes of Seto, Kalisz, Zhang, Sjoestroem and Peaty starting their quest for glory.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for the first day of the swimming events at Tokyo Olympics.
There are no finals today, instead there will be heats in six events -
1. Men's 400m Individual Medley
2. Women's 100m Butterfly
3. Men's 400m Freestyle
4. Women's 400m Individual Medley
5. Men's 100m Breaststroke
6. Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay
The hunt for Michael Phelps continues in some events while new champions will be crowned in a few others tomorrow.
For now, follow the blog as we go through all the heats across the six events.
Live Updates
- 24 July 2021 10:55 AM GMT
No surprises in women's 100m butterfly heats
All the usual suspects qualify for the semifinals.
China's Yufei Zhang continues to dominate, clocking 55.82s here. Australia's McKeon sets a new Oceania record by matching Zhang.
Defending champion Sarah Sjoestroem, teenage star Torri Huske and Canada's Margaret MacNeil round the Top 5.
- 24 July 2021 10:48 AM GMT
Seto out of Medley Final
So, here is the final list for tomorrow's final in the 400m Individual Medley
- 24 July 2021 10:34 AM GMT
Oceania Record broken again!
There is no mercy for the Oceania record - First it was Clareburt and now it is Australia's Brendon Smith.
The 21-year old wins Heat 4 with 4:09.27, ahead of local favourite Daiya Seto.
- 24 July 2021 10:25 AM GMT
New Oceania Record!
Lewis Clareburt improves his personal best from a few months back to set a new Oceania record.
The 22-year old clocks 4:09.49, bettering the previous best of 4:09.87.
Another contender, Chase Klisz hits a sub-4:10 by clocking 4:09.65 and he is joined in the same category by veteran David Verraszto (4:09.80).
- 24 July 2021 10:16 AM GMT
Heat 2 belongs to Spain!
Joan Lluis Pons Ramon does better than the swimmers in Heat 1, clocks 4:12.67. Will that be enough to qualify?
- 24 July 2021 10:10 AM GMT
It's Medley Time!
First up is Heat 1 of Men's 400m Individual Medley.
Portugal's Jose Lopes wins the first heat with a time of 4:16.52.