Tokyo Olympics: Swimming LIVE Day 1, July 24 - Seto, Peaty & Huske in action - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for the first day of the swimming events at Tokyo Olympics.

There are no finals today, instead there will be heats in six events -

1. Men's 400m Individual Medley

2. Women's 100m Butterfly

3. Men's 400m Freestyle

4. Women's 400m Individual Medley

5. Men's 100m Breaststroke

6. Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

The hunt for Michael Phelps continues in some events while new champions will be crowned in a few others tomorrow.

For now, follow the blog as we go through all the heats across the six events.