Olympics 2024: Commentator sacked for sexist remark on Australian women's swimming team

A commentator, named Bob Ballard, has been axed from the Paris Olympics commentary panel for his sexist remark on Australian female swimmers following their gold medal-winning performance.



As the Australian 4x100m freestyle relay team were making their way off the pool deck in Paris, Ballard remarked: 'They are finishing up" before adding "You know what women are like... hanging around, doing their make-up".

The video clip went viral on social media and the employer of Ballard, Eurosport, later announced his sacking from the commentary panel.

His co-commentator and British swimming champion Lizzie Simmonds had immediately branded his remark "outrageous", prompting laughter from Ballard.

Ballard later issued an apology on X.

"The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offence. It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologise. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport" he wrote.

Ballard has been a renowned swimming commentator since the 1980s. He reported on several Olympic games and World Championships.

While there was criticism for his remark, support also poured in.

"This is an absolutely harmless joke with zero malice or insensitivity," a supporter of Ballard wrote on X.

Another follower said, "Commentator Bob Ballard was fired after he made a joke on air. The hypocrisy is stunning. Flaunt public nudity and mock Christianity on national television during prime time, but a joke will get you fired."

"There’s a convicted rapist competing at the Olympics yet people are losing their shit over Bob Ballard making a ‘sexist’ comment. Make it make sense. The Olympics is bollocks anyway. Only here for the Golf," wrote another social media user.

A fan of Ballard also requested Eurosport to reinstate him in the commentary box.

"Hey Eurosport, men and women are different. If it was a woman making a joke about how men don't clean up after themselves, which they don't, she would still have a job. Reinstate Bob Ballard. If we can't joke, life is very boring," he wrote.

Ballard's remark came after Mollie O’Callaghan, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Shayna Jack beat the USA and China, to claim Australia's four consecutive Olympic gold in the 4x100m swimming.