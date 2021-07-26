Tokyo Olympics: Margaret MacNeil is the 100m butterfly champion

Canada's Margaret MacNeil ended up on the winning side in one of the best races of this Olympics, winning the women's 100m butterfly gold in 55.59s.

The World champion was seventh at the mid-way stage of the race but kicked on in the final 50m to blow away leader China's Yufei Zhang, who finished 2nd with 55.64. Australia's Emma McKeown took home the bronze in 55.72, a new Oceania record.









American teenage star Torri Huske (55.73s) will consider herself unlucky after staying in second place for the most part of the race, before fading a little towards the end and missing the bronze by 0.01s. Defending champion Sarah Sjostrom endured a bad race and finished seventh.









