Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Swimming

Tokyo Olympics: Margaret MacNeil is the 100m butterfly champion

The Canadian swimmer beat Yufei Zhang, Emma McKeown and Torri Huske to win the Olympic gold.

Margaret MacNeil
X

Source - Getty Images

By

Saketh Ayyagari

Updated: 2021-07-26T07:24:41+05:30

Canada's Margaret MacNeil ended up on the winning side in one of the best races of this Olympics, winning the women's 100m butterfly gold in 55.59s.

The World champion was seventh at the mid-way stage of the race but kicked on in the final 50m to blow away leader China's Yufei Zhang, who finished 2nd with 55.64. Australia's Emma McKeown took home the bronze in 55.72, a new Oceania record.



American teenage star Torri Huske (55.73s) will consider herself unlucky after staying in second place for the most part of the race, before fading a little towards the end and missing the bronze by 0.01s. Defending champion Sarah Sjostrom endured a bad race and finished seventh.



Swimming 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X