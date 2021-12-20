Actor Madhavan moves to Dubai to help son prepare for Olympics

Famous Bollywood actor R Madhavan and his wife, Sarita, have shifted bases to Dubai to help their son, Vedaant, prepare for the Olympics. An international swimmer, the 16-year-old Vedaant has won multiple medals for India.



The actor took is said to have taken this decision due to the restrictions on using swimming pools in Mumbai ever since the covid-19 pandemic broke out last year.

"The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He's working towards the Olympics, and Sarita and I are right by his side," Madhavan was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

The actor had shared a post on Instagram after Vedaant won the bronze medal for India at the Latvian Open Qualifiers earlier this year.

"Congratulations Vedaant for winning the bronze for India. So proud of you. You won despite competing with way older and stronger swimmers," his post read.





Vedaant had also clinched a total of seven medals, including 4 silvers and a bronze, at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championship in October earlier this year.