Maana Patel becomes the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Maana Patel has become the first Indian woman and the third Indian swimmer overall to qualify for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This development comes after the International Swimming Federation (FINA) accepted the nomination of the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) and handed Patel the Universality quota.



The 21-year-old from Ahmedabad will join the likes of Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natraj, both of who had qualified for the Olympics earlier by achieving the 'A' qualification standard.

With A qualification spots to TOKYO 2020 booked by Sajan Prakash & Srihari Nataraj in male gender .. FINA confirms the universality spot in female gender for Maana Patel making her the 3rd swimmer to join the Indian team for swimming events at the XXXII Olympiad Games Tokyo 2020 pic.twitter.com/gJpIbouPbp — @swimmingfederationofindia (@swimmingfedera1) July 2, 2021

Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to congratulate the youngster.

"Backstroke swimmer Maana Patel has become the 1st female and the 3rd Indian swimmer to qualify for #Tokyo2020. I congratulate Maana, who has qualified through Universality Quota. Well done!!," Rijiju tweeted.

Primarily a backstroke swimmer, Maana Patel started swimming at the age of just seven years. She shot to fame, winning as many as six medals during the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati. She will be seen competing in the Women's 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.





