Thirteen-year-old Jiya Rai swims from Sri Lanka to India in 13 hours

In a major feat of long-distance swimming, 13-year-old Jiya Rai undertook the effort of swimming from Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka to Arichalmunai's Dhanushkodi in India. These two locations mark just one of the many routes between the Sri Lankan and Indian mainland respectively and Jiya Rai achieved this feat in 13 hours on Sunday.

Incidentally, the youngster suffers from autism herself and has since made a marked effort to spread awareness about the disorder that affects several thousand children in India as of today.

The ace swimmer has successfully attempted a similar feat in Mumbai when she swam for 36km back in Feb 2021. She covered the distance between the Bandra Worli Sea Link to the Gateway of India to raise awareness on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Jiya has also swum the distance of 14km between the Elephanta Island to Gateway of India in February 2020 within a span of 3 hours and 27 minutes. She was rewarded for her feats by Zarir N Baliwala, the President of the Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association (GMA).



