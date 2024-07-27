Olympics 2024: The Indian swimmers set for action. Full squad, schedule and medal chances

Packed with medals and close finishes, swimming is one of the most exciting programs at the Olympic games. It is one of those rare events that have been part of Olympics in every edition.

At the Paris Olympics, there is no change in the swimming program in terms of the number of medal events and will yet again offer medals in 37 different disciplines.

USA is a dominant force in the sport, leading the medal tally unanimously and quite simple sticking their neck out as the headline act in the pool.

However, the nation from down under, Australia, has troubled the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics and will be looking to repeat this in Paris.



The swimming action at Paris is scheduled from 27th July to August 4.

Indian swimmers at Paris Olympics

India has two swimmers that will represent the nation at the Paris Games with both having qualified on the basis of a universality quota.

Srihari Natraj in men's 100m backstroke will be going to his second Olympics while the 14-year old prodify Dhinidhi Desinghu will be debut at these games in the women's 200m freestyle event.

Can Srihari create history?

Srihari is one of the most consistent swimmer of India in the last few years. His best event is the backstroke where he holds the Indian national record in all three events (50, 100m, 200m).

However. he was disappointed to have missed out on clocking the 'A' timing but now has a second opportunity via universality. He has a very realistic chance of making a history by reaching the semifinals of the Paris Olympics.

But for this to happen, he needs to better his own national record of 53.77s in the 100m backstroke. He hasn't touched this mark since the last 3 years but he could be propelled by the fast timings of the quality field at Paris.

Youngest Indian at Paris

The second Indian, Dhinidhi, is the youngest member of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics.

The teenager, despite a tender age, has achieved plenty already. For instance, she holds the national record in women's 200m freestyle with a timing of 2:04.24 and has also represented India at the Asian Games last year.

Making it to the next round will be a big ask for her but she will surely be aiming to better her national record timing at the Olympics to ensure that she is counted as amongst the worlds best.

Squad

Srihari Natraj (Men's 100m backstroke), Dhinidhi Desinghu (Women's 200m freestyle)

Schedule

28th July

Men's 100m Backstroke Heats - 4:00 PM IST app.

Women's 200m Freestyle Heats - 4:30 PM IST app.

Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals - 1:00 AM IST (29th)

Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals - 1:20 AM IST (29th)

29th July

Men's 100m Backstroke Finals - 12:50 AM IST (30th)

Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals - 1:10 AM IST (30th)

History of Indian Swimmers at Olympics

Despite having never won a medal in swimming, India has had a representation at the Olympics on twelve previous occasions, going way back to the1932 LA Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be the eighth consecutive Olympics where India has had at least one representation in the sport.

The first Indian swimmer to take part at the Olympics was Nalin Malik in 1932, who took part in the men's 400m and 1500m freestyle event.

However, Indian swimmers have never made it to the semifinals of the Olympics but had three top-30 finishes in the last two editions.

Sajan Prakash finished in the 24th position at the heats of men's 200m butterfly in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the feat still remains the best Indian performance at Olympics till date.