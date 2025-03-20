A new first for Indian swimming; set to host 11th Asian Swimming C'ship

India will host the 11th Asian Swimming Championship at Ahmedabad's Naranpura Sports Complex from October 1 to 15, the national federation announced on Thursday.

Swimmers from Japan and South Korea are expected to compete at the continental meet, marking the event's first-ever edition in the country.

"We have received in-principle approval from the Gujarat government and Asia Aquatics. The MoU is in its early stages and should be signed by March or mid-April," Swimming Federation of India Secretary-General Monal Chokshi told PTI.