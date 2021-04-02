Swimming
Gyms, pools to remain closed in Karnataka — Government issues new COVID guidelines
Karnataka govt issues new Covid-19 guidelines. Gyms and swimming pools to remain closed.
The Karnataka government issued a new set of COVID-19 guidelines as the state is witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections. The state has reported 4991 new COVID-19 cases today.
In a notification issued by the state government it said," Classes from 6-9 to be suspended, gyms, swimming pools to remain closed, rallies, dharnas prohibited, and a maximum 50% seating capacity in cinema halls to be allowed."
Karnataka has been seeing a fresh surge of cases since the onset of March. For the first time in five months, the number of new cases crossed the 4,000 mark this week. Bengaluru, being the hotspot, is seeing the majority of the caseload, reporting 2,906 cases on Thursday alone.
According to government data, Bengaluru recorded 31,886 cases for the month of March compared to 6,813 cases in February. Not only the caseload, the positivity rate also increased to 2.31% in March from 0.94% in February. Bidar (218), Kalaburagi (144), Tumakuru (102) and Mysuru (109) are the districts other than Bengaluru which have more than 100 cases.