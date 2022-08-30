FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022: Preview, Indian swimmers, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Stream

The 8th edition of the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships will commence on 30th August 2022 and will go on till 4th September 2022. The competition which will witness numerous talented young swimmers will be held in the city of Lima, Peru.

Preview

India has not been able to clinch a medal at the World juniors, but there's a little hope with the presence of some really promising youngsters in the contingent. Vedaant Madhavan is perhaps the biggest star in the team given his sparkling form leading up to the competition.

The 17-year-old has been collecting medals as well as national records this year. Back in April, he shone in the Danish Open 2022 by winning a gold medal in the 800m freestyle category. Later in the year, the Maharashtra local created a new meet record at the Junior National Aquatic Championship in the 1500m freestyle event.

Another promising swimmer is Apeksha Fernandes. Last month, Fernandes broke five national records in five days in the Junior Nationals. She made the breaststroke and butterfly events her own.

Both Madhavan and Fernandes are strong medal hopefuls for India while others like Sambhav Rao, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, and Ridhima Veerendrakumar aim to make their marks at the meet as well.

In the 7th edition of the competition which was held in Budapest in 2019, USA came out as table toppers with 37 medals which included 18 gold.

Indian Swimmers

Men:

Vedaant Madhavan (100m Freestyle; 200m Freestyle)

Sambhav Rao (100m Freestyle; 200m Freestyle)

Aryan Nehra (400m Freestyle; 800m Freestyle; 400m Medley; 1500m Freestyle)

Aneesh Gowda (400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle)

Women:

Apeksha Fernandes (100m Butterfly; 200m Butterfly; 100m Breaststroke)

Ridhima Veerendrakumar (50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke)

Schedule

Tuesday, 30th August:

Men's 400m Freestyle heats (Aryan, Aneesh)- 8:00 pm IST

Women's 100m Backstroke heats (Ridhima)- 9:57 pm IST



Wednesday, 31st August:

Men's 400m Freestyle finals- 4:32 am IST

Women's 100m Backstroke semi-finals- 5:33 am IST

Women's 200m Butterfly heats (Apeksha)- 9:19pm IST

Men's 200m Freestyle heats (Vedaant, Sambhav)- 9:36 pm IST

Thursday, 1st September:

Women's 200m Butterfly finals- 4:39 am IST

Men's 200m Freestyle finals- 4:47 am IST

Women's 100m Backstroke finals- 5:53 am IST

Men's 800m Freestyle heats (Aryan, Aneesh)- 8:00 pm IST

Women's 100m Breastroke heats (Apeksha)- 8:33 pm IST

Women's 200m Backstroke heats (Ridhima)- 9:14 pm IST

Friday, 2nd September

Men's 800m Freestyle finals- 4:30 am IST

Women's 200m Backstroke finals- 4:52 am IST

Women's 100m Breastroke semi-finals- 5:08 am IST

Women's 50m Backstroke heats (Ridhima)- 8:00 pm IST

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay heats (India)- 9:50 pm IST

Saturday, 3rd September

Women's 50m Backstroke semi-finals- 4:32 am IST

Women's 100m Breastroke finals- 5:04 am IST

Men's 4 x 200 Freestyle Relay finals- 6:23 am IST

Men's 100m Freestyle heats (Vedaant, Sambhav)- 8:00 pm IST

Women's 100m Butterfly heats (Apeksha)- 8:32 pm IST

Men's 400m Medley heats (Aryan)- 8:48 pm IST

Sunday, 4th September

Men's 100m Freestyle semi-finals- 4:55 am IST

Women's 100m Butterfly semi-finals- 5:06 am IST

Women's 50m Backstroke finals- 5:59 am IST

Men's 400m Medley finals- 6:06 am IST

Men's 1500m Freestyle heats (Aryan, Aneesh)- 8:00 pm IST

Monday, 5th September

Men's 1500m Freestyle finals- 4:30 am IST

Men's 100m Freestyle finals- 4:32 am IST

Women's 100m Butterfly finals- 5:03 am IST

When to Watch?

﻿Swimming action on the first day starts from 8 pm IST on the 30th of August. After that, you can follow the aforementioned timings and dates to follow the events for the rest of the days.

Live Streaming

All of the events of the World Juniors will be live streamed on FINA's YouTube channel for all those living inside India.





