FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022: Preview, Indian swimmers, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Stream
Here's everything you need to know about the 8th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 in Lima, Peru.
The 8th edition of the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships will commence on 30th August 2022 and will go on till 4th September 2022. The competition which will witness numerous talented young swimmers will be held in the city of Lima, Peru.
Preview
India has not been able to clinch a medal at the World juniors, but there's a little hope with the presence of some really promising youngsters in the contingent. Vedaant Madhavan is perhaps the biggest star in the team given his sparkling form leading up to the competition.
The 17-year-old has been collecting medals as well as national records this year. Back in April, he shone in the Danish Open 2022 by winning a gold medal in the 800m freestyle category. Later in the year, the Maharashtra local created a new meet record at the Junior National Aquatic Championship in the 1500m freestyle event.
Another promising swimmer is Apeksha Fernandes. Last month, Fernandes broke five national records in five days in the Junior Nationals. She made the breaststroke and butterfly events her own.
Both Madhavan and Fernandes are strong medal hopefuls for India while others like Sambhav Rao, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, and Ridhima Veerendrakumar aim to make their marks at the meet as well.
In the 7th edition of the competition which was held in Budapest in 2019, USA came out as table toppers with 37 medals which included 18 gold.
Indian Swimmers
Men:
- Vedaant Madhavan (100m Freestyle; 200m Freestyle)
- Sambhav Rao (100m Freestyle; 200m Freestyle)
- Aryan Nehra (400m Freestyle; 800m Freestyle; 400m Medley; 1500m Freestyle)
- Aneesh Gowda (400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle)
Women:
- Apeksha Fernandes (100m Butterfly; 200m Butterfly; 100m Breaststroke)
- Ridhima Veerendrakumar (50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke)
Schedule
Tuesday, 30th August:
- Men's 400m Freestyle heats (Aryan, Aneesh)- 8:00 pm IST
- Women's 100m Backstroke heats (Ridhima)- 9:57 pm IST
Wednesday, 31st August:
- Men's 400m Freestyle finals- 4:32 am IST
- Women's 100m Backstroke semi-finals- 5:33 am IST
- Women's 200m Butterfly heats (Apeksha)- 9:19pm IST
- Men's 200m Freestyle heats (Vedaant, Sambhav)- 9:36 pm IST
Thursday, 1st September:
- Women's 200m Butterfly finals- 4:39 am IST
- Men's 200m Freestyle finals- 4:47 am IST
- Women's 100m Backstroke finals- 5:53 am IST
- Men's 800m Freestyle heats (Aryan, Aneesh)- 8:00 pm IST
- Women's 100m Breastroke heats (Apeksha)- 8:33 pm IST
- Women's 200m Backstroke heats (Ridhima)- 9:14 pm IST
Friday, 2nd September
- Men's 800m Freestyle finals- 4:30 am IST
- Women's 200m Backstroke finals- 4:52 am IST
- Women's 100m Breastroke semi-finals- 5:08 am IST
- Women's 50m Backstroke heats (Ridhima)- 8:00 pm IST
- Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay heats (India)- 9:50 pm IST
Saturday, 3rd September
- Women's 50m Backstroke semi-finals- 4:32 am IST
- Women's 100m Breastroke finals- 5:04 am IST
- Men's 4 x 200 Freestyle Relay finals- 6:23 am IST
- Men's 100m Freestyle heats (Vedaant, Sambhav)- 8:00 pm IST
- Women's 100m Butterfly heats (Apeksha)- 8:32 pm IST
- Men's 400m Medley heats (Aryan)- 8:48 pm IST
Sunday, 4th September
- Men's 100m Freestyle semi-finals- 4:55 am IST
- Women's 100m Butterfly semi-finals- 5:06 am IST
- Women's 50m Backstroke finals- 5:59 am IST
- Men's 400m Medley finals- 6:06 am IST
- Men's 1500m Freestyle heats (Aryan, Aneesh)- 8:00 pm IST
Monday, 5th September
- Men's 1500m Freestyle finals- 4:30 am IST
- Men's 100m Freestyle finals- 4:32 am IST
- Women's 100m Butterfly finals- 5:03 am IST
When to Watch?
Swimming action on the first day starts from 8 pm IST on the 30th of August. After that, you can follow the aforementioned timings and dates to follow the events for the rest of the days.
Live Streaming
All of the events of the World Juniors will be live streamed on FINA's YouTube channel for all those living inside India.