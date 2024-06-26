Dhinidhi Desinghu, Srihari Nataraj qualify for Paris Olympics through Universality quota

14-year-old Indian swimming talent Dhinidhi Desinghu and seasoned campaigner Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics through the Universality quota, announced Swimming Federation of India.



In February, Dhinidhi produced a record-breaking swim to clock the 'Best Indian Time' in the girl's 100m freestyle event on her way to a fourth-place finish at the 11th Asian Group Aquatics Championships in the Philippines.

Dhinidhi went past the previous record of 57.35s set by Kenisha Gupta, clocking a new Indian best time of 57.33s competing in the 'C' category at New Clark City in Capas, Philippines.

The teenager's overall performance was better than the likes of Olympian Maana Patel (58.42s) and 21-year-old Shivangi Sarma (59.05s) at the event.

Dhinidhi is also a national record holder in women's 200m freestyle.

Congratulations to swimmers Dhinidhi Desinghu & Srihari Nataraj for being selected to represent India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games under "Universality Quota" .. wishing them the very best. @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/dYeWYXMBd5 — @swimmingfederationofindia (@swimmingfedera1) June 26, 2024

She has been in phenomenal form in 2024, winning two gold and as many silvers in events across Singapore, India and Malaysia.



Ace swimmer Nataraj, the national record holder in 200m freestyle, won the gold in men's 100m backstroke with a 55.52s at the same event to bolster his chances of securing a spot through Universality Place.

Since no Indian swimmer could achieve the Olympic Selection Time (B time) or receive a FINA invite, the SFI has to opt for the Universality Places to help Indian swimmers qualify for the Paris Olympics.

"No Indian swimmer achieved the direct qualification, so SFI claimed the "universality places" for both genders. We sent the names of the two-highest ranked male and female swimmers and have received the confirmation regarding their participation," SFI secretary-general Monal Chokshi told PTI.

The Universality Place allows the NOC to nominate their highest-ranked athletes.

Dhinidhi, the highest-ranked Indian women's swimmer with 749 points, will compete in the 200m freestyle event.

Nataraj, who is holding the top spot in the World Aquatics points table for male Indian swimmers with 849 points, will compete in the men's 100m backstroke event. This will be his second consecutive Olympic appearance, having previously made history in 2021 alongside Sajan Prakash as the first Indian swimmer to achieve the Olympic Qualification Timing (OQT) 'A' standard.

SFI named the two swimmers after the swimming qualification cycle ended on June 23.

What is the Universality quota?

This is a lifeline to athletes from underrepresented National Olympic Committees. The objective is to increase the diversity of the sport at the Olympics by allowing more athletes from across the world.

Some nations, being the dominant force in a particular sport, tend to have more representatives than any other country.

Hence, Universality Places are available in the qualification systems of select sports for nations with traditionally small delegations.

These quota places are allocated to eligible National Olympic Committees by the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission. The Commission is made up of representatives from the International Olympic Committee, the Association of National Olympic Committees and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.