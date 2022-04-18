Danish Open Swimming: Vedaant Madhavan bags gold in 800m freestyle event - WATCH

Vedaant Madhavan, son of actor R. Madhavan, continued his wonderful form at the ongoing Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark and bagged a second medal from the event.

Having already bagged a silver from the 1500m Freestyle event earlier, Vedaant followed it up with a gold-winning performance in the 800m Freestyle event, clocking a time of 08:17.28 on Day 3 of the Danish Open.

After the gold medal win, Vedaant's father, R. Madhavan took to Twitter to post the video of his son's race and podium honours, celebrating the achievement of the 16-year-old swimmer.

After the Silver for @VedaantMadhavan day before, by the grace of the ALMIGHTY & all your Blessings- TODAYS RACE .do share our excitement & the latest news -Watch from 54.36 minutes for the RACE and 1.10.25 for the medal ceremony.Overwhelmed https://t.co/nhNG04EdqF❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 17, 2022

On Day 2, Vedaant had stood a commendable 17th overall after standing first in the Freestyle C Finals of the 200m Freestyle event when he clocked a personal best of 1:54.50, which was greatly improved by his previous best by 1:45 secs.

Congratulations! Day 3 Danish Open Vedant Madhvan picks up Gold in 800 Freestyle clocking 08:17.28 dropped 11:48 sec from previous best | Sajan Prakash came in 5th with time of 00:54.24 in 100Fly A final while Tanish Mathew came in 1st in the C final clocking 00:56.44 pic.twitter.com/cmgSqvCmMH — @swimmingfederationofindia (@swimmingfedera1) April 17, 2022

On the other hand, 2-time Olympian Sajan Prakash stood fifth in the 100m Butterfly A Finals event from Day 3 of the tournament. Swimmer Tanish Mathew stood first in the C final clocking 00:56.44, of the same event.

