Chahat Arora sets best Indian performance at World C'ships

Indian swimmer Chahat Arora set a 'Best Indian Performance' timing at the 16th FINA World Swimming Championship (25m) in the women's 100m breaststroke event. She clocked 1:13:13, 37 seconds better than the erstwhile timing.

Prior to Arora's swim, it was Annie Jain's 1:13:50 time that was the best performance by an Indian woman in the 100m breaststroke.

Despite achieving this feat, the 25-year-old Chahat finished a lowly 42nd in the heats in Melbourne as the qualifying cut-off time for the semi-finals was 1:05:28.



Interestingly, Arora also holds the best performance record in the 50m breaststroke in a short-course pool with a timing of 33.36 at the South Asian Games in 2019, which was held in Nepal. Moreover, she has the 'Best Indian Performance' timings in the 50m breaststroke (long course pool) as well.