Indian Open: Surfers Kishore, Selvamani impress on rainy, windy day

Teenage surfer Kishore Kumar made waves under testing conditions to advance into the semifinals of the Male Groms (under-16) category in the Indian Open here on Thursday. The 15-year-old Kishore secured the highest score of 12.67 on a rainy and windy opening day here at the Sasihthlu beach.

"This wasn’t my best performance as the waves were different than what I am used to back home in Chennai," Kishore said. "The conditions were also very challenging today but I am satisfied that I made the semis. I hope the conditions will be favorable tomorrow to seal a final berth."

Dinesh Selvamani registered the highest score of 09.53 in the men’s open category as he remained in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth. Winds and rain played spoilsport at the end as the judges had to call it a day before the proceedings of the Women’s Open semi-finals could begin.

The opening day saw Karnataka and Tamil Nādu surfers dominate the proceedings in both the Men’s open and Groms (U16) categories. Twelve surfers from Round 1 in men’s open category advanced to round two where they will meet another 16 surfers who already have qualified on the basis of their last year's rankings.

Twenty-eight surfers from the men’s open category will battle it out on Friday for a place in the quarterfinals.