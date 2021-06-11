Ranking countries in terms of Olympic medals - USA, China, India

Since the modern Olympics started in Athens in the year 1896, a few set countries have gone on to dominate the Games completely, while many others struggled to earn medals.



So far, a total of 15,683 medals have been awarded in the history of the Summer Olympic Games, which includes 5,116 gold medals, 5,080 silver and 5,487 bronze medals. Let's have a look at how various countries are ranked based on the total Summer Olympic medals they have won.

United States of America

The list for the highest number of medals won by a country at the Summer Olympics is led by the United States of America (USA). The country has won a total of 2,523 medals which includes 1,022 gold medals, 795 silver and 709 bronze.

Germany

The second country on the list of most medals at the Summer Olympics is Germany. The Germans, in their Olympic history, have won a total of 1,346 medals with 428 gold medals, 444 silver and 474 bronze.

Great Britain

Ranked third in terms of the medals won at Olympics, Great Britain has a whopping 851 Summer Olympic medals in its bag. The total medal count includes 263 gold medals, 295 silver and 293 bronze.

France

France has clinched a total of 716 medals, including 212 gold, 241 silver and 263 bronze, at the Summer Olympics.

Italy

The fourth European country in the top five, Italy, has a total of 577 Summer Olympic medals to its name. It includes 206 gold medals, 178 silver and 193 bronze medals.

China

The first and only Asian country in the top ten, China is ranked sixth in the list of all-time medal-tally at the Summer Olympics. The Chinese have won a total of 547 medals, including 224 gold, 167 silver and 155 bronze at the Games.

Australia

The Australians stand seventh in the list of medals won at the Summer Olympics. The country has so far won 497 medals, with 147 gold, 163 silver and 187 bronze.

Sweden

Ranked eighth in terms of medals at the Summer Olympics is Sweden, boasting 494 medals – just three behind Australia. The Swedish have clinched 145 gold medals, 170 silver and 179 bronze.

Hungary

Just breathing below the neck of Sweden is Hungary, with a total of 491 medals. The country has 175 gold, 147 silver and 169 bronze medals to its name.

Russia

Completing the list of top ten countries with the most medals at the Summer Olympics is Russia. The Russians have so far won a total of 426 medals, including 149 gold, 125 silver and 152 bronze at the Summer Olympics.

India

India, with a total of 28 Olympic medals, is ranked joint 53rd in the world along with Colombia and Slovakia.