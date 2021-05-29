Indians to take part in the highest-ever number of sports in Tokyo Olympics

India has participated in 22 different sports in the Olympics over the years. This list ranges from sports like Archery and Athletics to sports like Weightlifting and Wrestling.



Though India has competed in at 22 different sports at the Olympics, the country's highest representation in terms of sports competed in came during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games when they competed in a total of 15 sports.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, this number is expected to go further up making the country's campaign in Tokyo their most successful one purely on the basis of total sports competed in.

So, how many sports will India compete in at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

India will be seen competing in 18 different sports at Tokyo, including a first-time appearance in an event.

While, so far, the Indian athletes have booked their slot only in 14 different sports at Tokyo, that number is expected to rise in lead-up to the Games.

Following are the 14 sports in which India is already assured of representation when the Tokyo Olympics commences on 23rd July 2021: