Athletics: A look at the Indian record-holders in comparison with World records and Olympics records

By

Md Imtiaz

Published: 4 Jun 2021 11:07 AM GMT

Indian representatives at the Olympics have taken part in 41 out of the 48 events presently undergoes in track and field competition in the Olympic Games. They have also taken part in five of the events abandoned from the Olympics roster. Let us take a look at the records set by Indian men and women in comparison to the world and Olympics record.

Men's Track Events


Men's Road Events


Men's Field Events


Women's Track Events


Women's Road Events


Women's Field Events



