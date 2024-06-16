Coach Vaz Pinto Bids Farewell to Sreenidi Deccan, joins Portuguese club

Sreenidi Deccan FC, On Sunday, announced, that they had reached with an agreement with Coach Vaz Pinto, who is now moving to a Portuguese Club, Clube Desportivo de Mafra for the next season.

Vaz was appointed as the manager of The Deccan Warriors in 2022. He was among the few highly rated coaches of the I-league this season. The Portuguese manager had an excellent start to the campaign and guided the team to earning qualification in the 2023 Indian Super Cup.

Grateful for Coach Vaz Pinto’s two amazing years with Sreenidi Deccan FC.





He was also very successful with the club in the league and almost took to the top tier of Indian football, the Indian Super League. He coached the team for 26 matches with an impressive winning percentage of 57.69 percent.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Coach Vaz Pinto for his incredible contributions during his two years leading our senior team in the I-League. Under his guidance, Sreenidi Deccan FC achieved two remarkable second-place finishes, solidifying our position among the best football teams in India. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors” Sreenidi Deccan FC has announced in a press release.

Bem-vindo, #VazPinto 🙌





The Portuguese side had already announced the signing of Vaz Pinto as their head coach for the 2024/25 season earlier.

