World Doubles Squash Championships: Dipika Pallikal reaches twin finals with Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal

The faces of Indian squash – Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik – returned to the courts after four years and promptly made it to the women's doubles final of the World Squash Federation (WSF) World doubles championships in Glasgow on Friday.



The venue, the Scotstoun Leisure Centre in Glasgow, Scotland will also witness another Indian team in the mixed doubles final: Dipika and Saurav Ghosal. Dipika, now 30 and a mother of twins, will feature in the mixed doubles partnering Saurav Ghosal, her brother-in-law, who is married to her younger sister Dia.

India has never won a gold medal at the World Doubles Squash Championships, making the presence in two finals all the more important.

The second-seeded Dipika and Saurav and the World 2016 silver medallists are expected to end the winning spree of fourth-seeded Alison Waters and Adrian Waller of England.

In the women's doubles final later on Saturday evening, Joshna and Deepika who are seeded third will meet the second seeds Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters of England.

The two pairs met earlier in the third match of the Pool B and the Indians were subdued by the English 11-9, 11-8 in 18 minutes.

In the semifinals, the Indians hailing from Chennai won a walkover from top-seeded Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy of New Zealand.