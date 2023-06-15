Squash World Cup: India storms into semi-finals; defeats South Africa

India dominated the match against South Africa, securing a 4-0 victory to advance to the semifinals of the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup in Chennai. Tanvi Khanna, Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinnapa, and Abhay Singh all recorded wins to propel the hosts to a comfortable triumph.

Tanvi set the tone with an impressive performance, defeating Hayley Ward in straight sets. Despite Ward's win in the third game, Khanna sealed the match with a convincing 7-2 victory.

In a closely contested battle, Ghosal overcame Dewald van Niekerk. After a thrilling tiebreak in the first game, Ghosal gained momentum and triumphed with a 7-6, 7-4, 7-1 scoreline.

Joshna extended India's lead with a 3-1 victory over Lizelle Muller. Although Muller won the third game, Chinnapa responded well, winning the fourth game decisively to secure the match.

Abhay completed India's dominant display by defeating Jean-Pierre Brits in four games. Abhay's victory ensured that India remained unbeaten in the match.

With this comprehensive win, India now faces Japan in a battle for the top spot in Pool B. The victory has boosted India's confidence as they progress towards the later stages of the tournament.



“I want to be the best there is, and the best there ever was, but I want to do it in the right way so that I’m remembered in the right way. For me, doing it the right way is very important. It helps me sleep better at night and I think it’s the most important thing in life, to be happy in life and correctly do things," Ghosal said after the match.

“Squash is a massive part of my life and everyone’s life who’s playing here today, but in the grand scheme of things it’s a very small thing and my favorite player, Amr Shabana told me once that squash is like a laboratory of life… and the true personality of someone shows on court, in the heat of battle,” added Ghosal.

Results:

India beat South Africa 4-0 (Tanvi Khanna beat Hayley Ward 7-4, 7-2, 3-7, 7-2; Saurav Ghosal beat Dewald van Niekerk 7-6, 7-4, 7-1; Joshna Chinappa beat Lizelle Muller, 7-4, 7-3, 3-7, 7-1; Abhay Singh beat Jean-Pierre Brits 7-4, 3-7, 7-6, 7-5).