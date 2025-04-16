Squash: Eyes on Anahat Singh, Veer Chotrani as World C'ships Qualification begins – Preview

The Asia qualification event for the 2024-25 PSA World Championships is all set to commence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from Thursday.

The winner of the knockout competition in both – men's singles and women's singles – will earn themselves a slot to compete at the World Championships next month.

The Asian qualification event will see a 16-player field in both the disciplines.

A total of four Indians – one in men's singles and three in women's singles – will be in action as they try to book their slot at the prestigious tournament.

Leading India's charge in men's singles will be Veer Chotrani.

The 23-year-old Chotrani has been in good form off late, winning the SRFI India Tour event in Chennai last month.

Ranked 63rd in the world, he will be the second seed in the continental qualification event. He will start his campaign against Ong Sai Hung, who will have the advantage of playing in front of a home crowd.

If Chotrani advances to the final and wins the event he will join the likes of Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, and Velavan Senthilkumar, who have all already qualified for the World Championships.

On contrary, India do not have a single player yet qualified for the World Championships in the women's singles discipline. The added burden to win the Asian qualification event thus falls on the trio of Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, and Akanksha Salunkhe.

Salunkhe is the second seed for the qualification event, while the 17-year-old Anahat is seeded fifth.

Salunkhe and Anahat will open their campaign against Risa Sugimoto of Japan and Jemyca Aribado of Philippines respectively in the first round.

Khanna, the lowest ranked Indian of the three, will start the campaign against top seed Nga Ching Cheng of Hong Kong.

Indians in action

Men's Singles: Veer Chotrani

Women's Singles: Akanksha Salunkhe, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna

Schedule

April 17: Round 1

April 18: Quarter-finals

April 19: Semi-finals

April 20: Finals

Where to watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the Asia Qualification for PSA World Championships on SquashTV YouTube channel.