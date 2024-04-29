Velavan Senthilkumar wins Batch Open Challenger

India's Velavan Senthilkumar won his eighth Professional Squash Association Tour title by winning the Batch Open, a PSA Challenger event, at the Societe Sportive du Jeu de Paume in Paris.

World No 58 Senthilkumar, the top seed, beat Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 to clinch the title.

“Melvil played really well and there was a lot of crowd support for him as well. I had to be sharp from the start till the end, and I’m glad I could do that,” said Senthilkumar, who hails from Chennai.

The final, held as part of the $12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event, took place on Sunday night.



Senthilkumar's performance demonstrated his determination, preservance and ability to compete at the highest level of the sport.

With precise shots and strategic gameplay, he dominated his opponent from start to finish, securing his spot in the semifinals.

In the semifinal, he displayed his tremendous tenacity against Jakub Solnicky to win the match 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in just 37 minutes to reach the final.