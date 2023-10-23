Veer Chotrani wins Greenwich Open, his second PSA title

Indian youngster Veer Chotrani continued his impressive season as he won the Greenwich Open to claim to his second PSA tour title on Sunday.

Ranked outside the world's top 200 one year back, Veer has risen the ranks and is now sitting at the world number 113.

Seeded seventh in the tournament, Veer produced a brilliant display in the semi-finals to knock out top seed Rowan Damming, before following that up in the final.

He defeated second-seeded Seif Shenawy of Egypt winning the first two games 11-8, 11-5, and then coming back to win the deciding game in the fifth game.

Chotrani, who turned 22 three days back, will enter the world's top 100 for the first time in his career with this title.

Veer Chotrani wins his 2️⃣nd PSA Title, the Greenwich Open 2023, which is a PSA Challenger Tour Event.



Veer Chotrani broke on the scene after winning the 2019 Asian Junior Squash Championships defeating his compatriot Yash Fadte.

Earlier in the year, Veer finished as the runner-up at the 2023 Edmonton Squash Club Open. He lost to the top-seed Viktro Brytus in the title clash. Having entered the tournament as one of the eight unseeded players, Chotrani produced three upsets back to back to force his way into the final.

Edmonton Squash Club Open is a PSA Challenger 5-Level competition.

In May 2023, Veer Chotrani defeated second seed Suraj Chand 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 in a one-sided final, while Anahat downed top seed Urwashi 11-7, 11-8, 11-3 without breaking a sweat to emerge senior champions.

