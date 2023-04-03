Squash: Veer Chotrani finishes runner-up at Edmonton Championship

India's Veer Chotrani, on Monday, finished as the runner-up at the 2023 Edmonton Squash Club Open. He lost to the top-seed Viktro Brytus in the title clash. Brytus is ranked 105th in the world.

Having entered the tournament as one of the eight unseeded players, Chotrani produced three upsets back to the back in to force his way into the final.

He started his campaign at the Edmonton Squash Club Open by defeating the fourth seed Joseph White in the first round before taking down the sixth seed Canadian Connor Turk to book a spot in the semifinals.

In the last four battle, Chotrani was up against Malaysia's Sanjay Jeeva - the second seed of the tournament, and prevailed 3-1 in an emphatic battle which lasted 47 minutes.

The Edmonton Squash Club Open is a PSA Challenger 5 Level competition.