Veer Chotrani loses to Pakistan's Muhammad Ashab Irfan in Kanso Open final

India’s Veer Chotrani fell to Pakistan’s Muhammad Ashab Irfan in a gripping final of the Kanso Open, a USD 9000 PSA Challenger Tour event, in Houston on Sunday.

The match concluded with a score of 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-8 in favour of Irfan, who secured the victory after 80 minutes of intense battle.

Chotrani, the fourth seed and currently ranked 106th in the world, showed resilience by levelling the game twice.

However, Irfan, the third seed, managed to claim the decisive fifth game.

The match began with Irfan taking the lead with an 11-7 win in the first game. Chotrani quickly responded, securing the second game 11-8.

Pakistan's Ashab Irfan wins Kanso Men Open 2024 in Houston, United States after beating Veer Chotrani of India 3-2 in a thrilling title decider 🇵🇰✨👏#Squash pic.twitter.com/My1ZrQnm7q — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) July 7, 2024

The third game was closely contested, with Irfan narrowly edging out Chotrani 12-10.



Chotrani made a strong comeback in the fourth game, winning 11-8 and pushing the match into a decisive fifth game.

Despite Chotrani’s efforts, Irfan held his ground and clinched the final game 11-8 to take the championship.

Prior to the final, the 22-year-old Chotrani had advanced to his fifth Tour final by defeating Mexican second seed Alfredo Avila Vergara.

Chotrani won the semifinal 11-3, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7.