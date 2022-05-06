Tournament of Champions: Saurav Ghosal reaches biggest PSA semifinal in three years

India's squash star Saurav Ghosal has reached his biggest semifinal on the professional tour in three years, beating higher-ranked Egyptian Youssef Ibrahim at the Tournament of Champions. The world number 17 from India staged a brilliant comeback for a 11-8, 7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 result in the quarterfinals at the iconic Grand Central Terminal.

Ghosal had to use all his experience to prevail against a much younger Ibrahim. "It means so much, this is my 11th time here and I hadn't gotten this far," Ghosal was quoted as saying by Professional Squash Association (PSA), the world governing body. "I've been putting a lot of work in and it's good to see it come to fruition. For it to come to fruition at somewhere like Grand Central Terminal is brilliant, I'm super happy."

#TOC2022 QF Result: @SauravGhosal produces a vintage performance upsetting the world No. 12 to reach his first #ToC semi



[8] Saurav Ghosal 🇮🇳 3-2 Youssef Ibrahim 🇪🇬 11-8, 7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 (72m) pic.twitter.com/6OjL9AYXGJ — ToC Squash (@ToCSquash) May 6, 2022

On his opponent, he added: "I don't think you can call Youssef an up-and-coming player anymore, he's chopping people that are much higher up. He's playing at such a high level, it's so difficult to play him. "He's going to be around for a really long time entertaining a lot of people around the world. I'm just glad that today we had such a good match and hopefully we can have a few more before I walk into the sunset," Ghosal added.

