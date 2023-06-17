Squash World Cup: India crash out in semi-finals

The Indian squash team suffered a devastating blow to their hopes of clinching the championship title, as they were defeated 0-3 by Malaysia in the semifinals of the Squash World Championship held at the Express Avenue Mall on Friday.

Malaysia displayed exceptional skill and determination throughout the closely contested tie as India had to make do with a bronze medal in their home event.

The first match saw a nail-biting clash between Malaysia's Sai Hung and India's Abhay Singh. In an intense battle, Hung managed to emerge victorious with a 3-2 scoreline, snatching the crucial victory in a 6-6 decider ball. The Malaysian's composure under pressure proved to be the turning point of the match, swinging the tie in favour of Malaysia.

Adding to India's misery, Aira Azman of Malaysia defeated Joshna Chinappa 3-1, securing a 2-0 lead for the visitors. Despite India's veteran player Saurav Ghosal's presence, an injury sustained during the previous game against Japan hindered his performance. Ghosal succumbed to the Malaysian player Pragasam in the final game, sealing India's fate and eliminating them from the championship race.

Saurva Ghosal vs Malaysia (Image via Chenthil Mohan)

The loss was a bitter disappointment for India, as they had high hopes of clinching the championship title on home soil. The advantage of playing in front of their home crowd, which was expected to be a deciding factor, unfortunately did not materialize.



Malaysia's impressive victory now sets them up for a clash against tournament favorites and defending champions, Egypt, in the finals. Egypt secured their place in the semis by stunning Japan with a dominant 4-0 victory. The stage is now set for a thrilling showdown between Malaysia and Egypt as they vie for squash supremacy in what promises to be a captivating final match today at 6 PM.