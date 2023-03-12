Squash: Velavan Senthilkumar wins Poznan Open

Velavan Senthilkumar won the Poznan Open, held in Poland, after defeating top seed Rowan Damming in the final. The Indian got the better of the Dutchman in the final with a score of 3-2 (11-5, 13-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-7).

The match was forced into a decider by Damming, but 8th seeded Senthilkumar did well to clinch the last set to lift the trophy after what was a gruelling, yet nail-biting 88 minute-long final match.



It was an arduous journey for the Indian to reach the final, but he'd already shown that staging an upset against higher seeded players was well in his kitty. In the first round, Velavan defeated wild-card entrant Tomasz Matejski in straight sets (3-0), who bowed out in front of his home crowd.

It was in the quarter-finals when the Indian shocked second seeded Robert Downer of England 3-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Open. Then, Senthilkumar came over Spaniard Nilo Vidal, 5th seed, in straight sets to enter the final.

On the other hand, Damming had to defeat compatriot and unseeded Lowie Delbeke in the first-round, 6th seed Laszlo Godde (France) in the quarter-finals, and third seeded Alasdair Prott (Scotland) in the semi-finals before falling to Senthilkumar in the final.