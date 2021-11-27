Squash: Saurav Ghosal becomes the first Indian to win Malaysian Open

The Indian squash star, Saurav Ghosal, has become the first Indian to be crowned the Malaysian Open Champion - a PSA World Tour Bronze event. The 35-year-old defeated top seed Miguel Rodrigues of Colombia 3-0 in 55 minutes to be crowned the champion.

Ghosal was in control of the final right from the start. He pocketed the first game 11-7 before clinching the second game 11-8 without breaking a sweat. The Colombian did give the Indian a hard time in the third game, but the Ghosal maintained his composure to clinch it 13-11 and bag the title with relative ease.

What stood out in the tournament was the fact that Saurav Ghosal did not drop a single game during his title-winning run. Earlier he defeated V Crouin of France 3-0 in the semifinal after crushing L Serme and M Gamal by the same scoreline in the quarterfinals and pre-quarterfinals respectively.

With this win, Saurav Ghosal has become the first-ever Indian to clinch the Malaysian Open title. The previous best show by India in the event were runners up finish by Bhuvneshwari Kumari in 1981 and by Ghosal himself way back in the year 2003.