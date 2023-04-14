Squash: Abhay Singh qualifies for World Championship

India's Abhay Singh defeated England's Ben Coleman in the PSA World Championships qualifiers to book a place in the main event which is scheduled to be held between 3rd and 11th May, 2023 in Chicago, United States of America.

In the ultimate match-up in Group C of the qualifiers, the Indian got the better of Coleman in straight sets in a game which lasted for about 51 minutes. The final score read 17-15, 11-8, 11-3 in favour Abhay as he barely gave the 32-year-old Ben much chance to make headway in the fixture.

Prior to facing the English player, Singh defeated Spain's Ivan Perez 3-1. The Indian started well by clinching back-to-back sets (11-5, 11-7) after which Perez got one back with a 11-9 score. Abhay wrapped up the proceedings with a 11-7 win in the fourth set.

2023 is turning out as some year for the 24-year-old Indian. In February, Singh won the seventh PSA title of his career after coming out on the top in the HCL-SRFI Indian Tour.

In the women's qualifying event, Tanvi Khanna missed out on the world championships berth after getting defeated Egypt's Zeina Zein in the final qualifying match in straight sets (8-11, 5-11, 5-11).