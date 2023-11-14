Singapore Squash Open: Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon through to the second round

Two Indian players, Saurav Ghosal, and Ramit Tandon reached the second round of the Singapore Squash Open 2023, on Tuesday.

Ramit registered a straight-set win over Scottish player Rory Stewart, whereas Saurav prevailed over Todd Harrity of the USA 3-1.



Continuing his good form, Ramit registered a straight-set (11-7, 12-10, 12-10) win over Rory. This week, he jumped 5 places above to attain the world rank of 38 after a semifinal finish at the Ace Malaysia Squash Cup.

Indian veteran and world no. 24 Saurav didn't have a good start to the match as he dropped the first set to the American player. But he made a quick recovery and won the next three sets to confirm the spot in the second round with a (6-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-5) win.

In the next round, Saurav will play against the world no.3 Mostafa Asal of Egypt. Saurav will look to avenge last week's straight-set defeat against Asal in the Ace Malaysia Squash Cup, Malaysia.



Ramit has a tough task ahead as he is facing the second-seeded and world no. 2 Diego Elias of Peru in the second round, who will head to the match fresh as he got a bye in the first round.