Singapore Squash Open: Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon knocked out

Indian squash Saurav Ghosal and Ramit Tandon lost out in the second round of the Singapore Squash Open 2023 after losing their respective matches in the men's singles category, on Thursday.

India number one Saurav Ghosal ranked 24 in the world lost his round of 16 match against world no.3 Mostafa Asal of Egypt in straight sets, 3-11, 7-11, 10-12. This is Asal's second win in two weeks against Saurav, last week he took a win over him at the Ace Malaysia Squash Cup in another straight-set encounter.

On the other hand, Ramit Tandon who recently entered the top 40 ranked players in the world lost his round of 16 tie against the second-seeded and world number two Diego Elias of Peru very easily in straight sets, 3-11, 2-11, 4-11 against a very tough opponent. Ramit only managed to get 9 points against Elias.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ramit registered a straight-set (11-7, 12-10, 12-10) win over Rory Stewart while Saurav came back from behind to defeat Todd Harrity of US (6-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-5) in the first round of the tournament.

With this, the Indian campaign at the Singapore Squash Open is over in the round of 16 itself.